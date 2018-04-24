Tonys: Nick Scandalios to Receive Isabelle Stevenson Award (Exclusive)

The Nederlander Organization exec will be honored for his work with the Family Equality Council, strengthening the rights of LGBTQ parents and their children.

Nick Scandalios, executive vp Nederlander Organization, is the 2018 recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, an honor presented as part of the Tony Awards each year to a member of the theater community for contributions to humanitarian, social service or charitable causes.

In 2008 Scandalios joined the board of directors of the Family Equality Council, volunteering his time to help further the rights and increase the safety of LGBTQ parents and their children, in addition to playing a role in the successful movement to win marriage equality.

The Family Equality Council runs advocacy, outreach and community programs to provide support and representation for the 3 million parents nationwide who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, and their 6 million children.

"Whatever Nick does, he does with passion pride and purpose. Whether it's his work on stage or off, he gives 100 percent of himself," said Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin and American Theatre Wing president/CEO Heather Hitchens in a statement. "In a time that is so critical for the LGBTQ community, his work and his commitment to the Family Equality Council has never been more important or inspiring."

The Nederlander Organization is one of the leading Broadway theater owners, operating nine Broadway houses, plus 17 theaters around the country and three in London's West End.

The company also serves as a theatrical producing partner on various shows, including current Broadway productions Wicked, The Lion King, Hamilton, SpongeBob SquarePants, Waitress, Escape to Margaritaville, Angels in America, My Fair Lady and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Previous Isabelle Stevenson Award winners include Phyllis Newman, David Hyde Pierce, Eve Ensler, Bernadette Peters, Larry Kramer, Rosie O'Donnell, Stephen Schwartz, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Baayork Lee.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will be presented June 10 in a ceremony broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall and co-hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. Nominations in the competitive categories will be announced next Tuesday.