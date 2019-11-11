'Tootsie' Broadway Run to End in January 2020

With a capitalization of about $20 million, high for a musical, the production won generally positive reviews and two Tony Awards.

The musical adaptation of Tootsie, which opened on Broadway in April, is ending its musical run after less than a year in New York.

The production announced that it would be shutting down in January 2020 after 293 regular and 25 preview performances at New York's Marquis theater on Monday. The final performance will take place on Jan. 5, 2020.

It's not the end for the adaptation of Sydney Pollack's 1982 film, however: In October 2020, Tootsie will launch a North American tour at Shea's Buffalo Theater in Buffalo, New York. The production is also hashing out plans for several international productions, details of which will be announced at a later date.

Opening on Broadway on April 23, Tootsie was originally expected to be a long-running success. With a capitalization of about $20 million, high for a musical, Tootsie won generally positive reviews and two Tony awards, rendering its subsequent box office a disappointment. The show has primarily played at 70 percent capacity in recent months, with cumulative box office over 33 weeks at $31.2 million. Producers could recoup some of their initial investment over the theater-friendly holiday season, the show seems primed to close in the red.

Tootsie competitor Hadestown, meanwhile, announced on Monday that it had become the first title of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to make back its initial investment of $11.5 million.

Chief theater critic David Rooney contributed to this report.