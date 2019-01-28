The Top 10 Earrings at the SAG Awards Were Big, Bold and Beautiful

Diamonds, pearls and geodes put the dazzle in Sunday night’s ceremony.

Few necklaces were on display at Sunday’s 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, as statement earrings dominated the night’s jewelry trends. Here’s a roundup of the sparkle seen on A-list ears.

Rachel Brosnahan in Irene Neuwirth

With her powder blue lace and tulle bustier dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior haute couture, the SAG Award winner for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wore the Long Bow Earrings, highlighting South Sea pearls and diamond pavé set in 18-karat white gold, by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth.

Ellen Wong in Alexis Bittar

The Glow star wore a turtleneck gown with black and silver ombré-styled sequins by Toronto-based designer Kelly Ng, and paired the look with Alexis Bittar’s crystal-encrusted Origami clip earrings.

Angela Bassett in Kimberly McDonald

New York-based jewelry designer Kimberly McDonald crafted the one-of-a-kind earrings the Black Panther star wore with her Georges Chakra gown; the design is a double pastel geode, asymmetrically styled and embellished with diamond bezels. They’re priced at $26,300.

Megan Mullally in Ana Khouri

The SAG Awards host made news for purchasing the three gowns she wore Sunday night and accented the copper-hued sequined gown she wore for the show’s first half with pearl earrings by New York-based designer Ana Khouri.

Sandra Oh in Atelier Swarovski

The SAG Award winner for Killing Eve paired her red one-shouldered gown by Jenny Packham with the Mosaic earrings by Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewelry, crafted of lab-created diamonds and crystals set in 18-karat Fairtrade white gold. They’re priced at $4,990.

Rachel Weisz in Cartier

The SAG Awards nominee for The Favourite chose a black velvet gown accented with crystals and a silver metal belt by Givenchy haute couture, and accessorized the look with Panthère de Cartier earrings, crafted of diamonds and drops of emeralds and onyx, all set in 18-karat white gold.

Gemma Chan in Harry Winston

Harry Winston reached into its archives for Gemma Chan (wearing a silk taffeta gown by Oscar de la Renta), lending the Crazy Rich Asians actress a pair of diamond chandelier earrings from 1972, featuring 29.59 carats of white diamonds set in platinum.

Emily Blunt in Forevermark

The high ruffled collar of Blunt’s custom Michael Kors Collection peony-hued gown framed Forevermark’s Flower Drop Diamond Earrings, crafted of 11.73 carats of white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.

Melissa McCarthy in Chopard

With her shimmering silver Lorane gown, the Can You Ever Forgive Me? nominee chose earrings from Chopard’s Green Carpet Collection, crafted of 8.21 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white Fairmined gold.

Jane Fonda in Gismondi 1754

The Grace and Frankie star chose a red sequined gown from Valentino’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection, and paired the look with chandelier earrings featuring 40.50 carats of white diamonds, valued at $396,000, by Italy-based high-jewelry house Gismondi 1754.