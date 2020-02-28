Top 5 Red Carpet Beauty Trends of Spring, Featuring Zendaya and Janelle Monáe

From left to right: Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson and Janelle Monae

Among the avant-garde eyes, bold red lips, feathered brows and hairstyles that ranged from relaxed updos to blinged-with-barrettes, awards season offered plenty of inspiration for spring.

This year's awards circuit brought out imaginative glam. From eyes that wowed and lips that popped, stars like Zendaya, Awkwafina and Margot Robbie slayed the picture perfect look. These were the top five red carpet beauty trends this awards season and the products that top makeup artists used to get the look.

1. Rich Red Lips

To nail Zoë Kravitz’s deep pout for the Globes, Nina Park brushed on YSL Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in No. 8 Black Red Code; $37, at Sephora, The Grove or yslbeauty.com.

Pro Kirin Bhatty used a matte cool red — Lorac Lip Color in Currant — on Awkwafina for the Globes; $19, lorac.com.

For the Oscars, Sabrina Bedrani used a lip brush to apply Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick in So Lit on Gal Gadot; $8, amazon.com.

2. Euphoria-Inspired Eyes

For Lucy Boynton’s Golden Globes look, Jo Baker used metallic taupe Chanel Desert Wind on the eyelids, then placed crystals from her kit in a deco-inspired wing shape. “Try something small, like a glitter liner close to the lash line, or play with lighter shades like pale pink,” Baker advises for an approachable way to sample crystals, glitter and the graphic neon eyeliners made famous on HBO’s Euphoria. Try Lime Crime's Prelude Chroma eye palette; $38, at Planet Beauty or limecrime.com.

3. Hair Jewels

Rather than sparkle with earrings or bracelets at the SAG Awards, Michelle Williams wore a Forevermark brooch in her hair, as styled by hair pro Peter Lux. Get the look with a NY fringe crystal bobby pin; $98, leletny.com.

Hairstylist Nikki Nelms dotted pearls throughout Janelle Monáe’s retro hairstyle at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon.

4. Messy Updos

To “enhance, not overwhelm the lines” of Renée Zellweger’s geometric Maison Margiela gown for the SAG Awards, Richard Marin styled a loose ponytail with Biolage Complete Control before pulling down face-framing layers; $18, at Ulta, West Hollywood or ulta.com.

5. Feathered Brows

For the Critics’ Choice Awards, Naoko Scintu brushed Florence Pugh’s brows upward at an angle and used a Surratt eyebrow pencil for “fine strokes to mimic brow hair.” Shop the Surratt Expressioniste brow pencil; $40, net-a-porter.com.

This story first appeared in the Feb. 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.