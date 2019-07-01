From Billy Porter to Lady Gaga: The Top 7 Fashion-Forward WorldPride Ensembles

Billy Porter made a splash in a custom Christian Siriano gown, while Lady Gaga and fashion designer Donatella Versace twinned in resplendent rainbow boots, and Frankie Grande decked himself out in body paint.

New York City was covered in rainbows for its first-ever WorldPride event (which wrapped up on Sunday), turning 5th Avenue into the most vibrant of catwalks. With this year marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising — considered the start of the modern LGBTQ movement as we know it today — stars came out in living color to celebrate, commemorate and strut their stuff. Here are seven pride style statements that stood out.

Billy Porter

Always one to make a show-stopping entrance, Porter wore a custom Christian Siriano rainbow gown that shimmered in the New York sunshine as he twirled down 5th Avenue for Sunday’s parade. Siriano (who referred to Porter on Instagram as "our muse for #PRIDE 2019") has created one-of-a-kind looks for Billy before –who can forget the gender-bending tuxedo gown he wore to this year’s Oscars? Porter paired the ruffled, rainbow-hued tulle dress with peep-toe pumps and a diagonal sash that said "Grand Marshal 2019: The Cast of Pose" at the waist, as he and the rest of the Pose cast led the parade.

Lady Gaga

During a surprise performance at the Stonewall Inn on Friday, Gaga told members of the LGBTQ community in an emotional speech, "True love is when you would take a bullet for someone. And you know I would take a bullet for you, any day of the week." In the spirit of WorldPride, the Oscar winner rocked a custom Versace ensemble: denim shorts with rainbow fringe, a strapless black bandeau top, and a rainbow-striped cropped denim jacket along with a pair of over-the-top, over-the-knee rainbow-striped platform boots blinged out with Swarovski crystals that were oh so fabulous.

Madonna

The superstar, who has been sporting a signature eye patch to promote her latest Madame X album, ended WorldPride Month by taking to the stage on Sunday night in a custom-made black leather Versace trench coat embellished with gold medusa studs, black Paula Rowan gloves, and an eye patch with an "X" in the colors of the rainbow. (Her team of dancers wore customized $185 black Rose trench coats by London Fog). Madge's second outfit was a black Versace shirt and sequined shorts that took on a militaristic vibe thanks to gold Medusa epaulets and studs, a rainbow-colored harness, and combat boots. To finish off the look, each of her fingernails was painted a different color of the rainbow. And the Queen of Pop expressed her gratitude to LGBTQ fans for having "always been embraced by Queer Nation."

Donatella Versace

Fashion designer Donatella Versace, who wore a leopard-print mini skirt to Madonna’s show earlier on Sunday, changed into a shimmery, second-skin, rainbow-colored minidress, along with matching boots (following in the footsteps of Lady Gaga). On Friday, Versace told a crowd gathered at the Stonewall Inn that she was the first person her brother, the late designer Gianni Versace, came out to. "I didn’t care who my brother loved," she said. "I cared only for his well-being and for his happiness. If a little girl from the south of Italy can understand that, then surely we can all try to be more understanding of each other, kinder to each other, and embrace everyone who is different from us."

Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye’s hair and beauty expert, who describes himself as "non-binary" and "genderqueer," wore one of his trademark crop top-and-skirt combos, but shimmered up his graphic tee with neon sneakers and a rainbow-feathered skirt. After the celebrations, JVN took to Instagram to rally for a trend he wants to see more of — LGBTQ body positivity, calling for more racial and size diversity in commercials and social campaigns. "Why is it that many top LGBTQ advocacy groups only use the buff Adonis-like gay men in their campaigns? I'm sick and tired of seeing groups claim to be for equality and inclusivity using the same eight gay men who have insane bodies as their spokespeople," he wrote. "Gay men are constantly being held to these narrow, tired, insecurity-based expectations of beauty, and it needs to stop."

Alicia Keys

The Grammy-winning musician, who joined the likes of Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga in the Stonewall Day concert at the Stonewall Inn, wore a white Stella McCartney jumpsuit embellished with the title of the famous ‘90s hit track "Show Me Love" in a cascade of rainbow-colored studs on the back. Keys, who sang "True Colors" at the event, quoted writer-feminist-civil rights activist Audra Lorde in her Instagram caption: "We have to consciously study how to be tender with each other until it becomes a habit."

Frankie Grande

The actor-singer (and brother of superstar Ariana) opted for a head-to-toe body paint outfit (paired with white holographic platform boots and white briefs fastened with a retro rainbow-striped belt), showing that the whimsical artwork of Lisa Frank will never go out of fashion. He tagged a photo of himself on Instagram #LisaFrankieSticker. Lisa Frank Inc. made a name with stickers and school supplies embellished with rainbow unicorns and sparkly, fanciful animals that were a particularly hot commodity in the '80s and '90s