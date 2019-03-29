The Top 8 New Gender-Neutral Timepieces

From brands loved by Ellen Degeneres, Eddie Redmayne and Aldis Hodge.

Check out these gender benders. New power timepieces offer unisex styling with wearable case sizes for all collectors, be they male, female or nonbinary. These are the top eight neutral watches from designers like Breguet, Rolex, Omega, Oris and other brands adored by Jennifer Aniston and Amanda Seyfried.

1. Breguet

The Classique 5177 holds a grand feu enamel dial in an 18-karat white gold case. Aldis Hodge has worn the brand; $23,700, at Breguet, Beverly Hills and New York.

2. Rolex

The Oyster Perpetual 36 features a steel dial in a 36mm steel case. Jennifer Aniston is a fan of the brand; $5,400, at Tourneau Time Machine, NY, and Rolex at Geary’s Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills.

3. H. Moser & Cie

The 40mm Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept Blue Lagoon is powered by an in-house automatic movement; $22,000, at Cellini Jewelers, NY, and Westime, West Hollywood.

4. Omega

The 70th-anniversary Seamaster 1948 houses an opaline silver domed dial in a 38mm case. Eddie Redmayne wears the brand; $6,400, at Omega, Costa Mesa and New York.

5. Jaeger-LeCoultre

The case on the steel Reverso Classic Medium Thin flips to protect the crystal; the feature was originally designed for polo players. Amanda Seyfried wears the brand; $5,250, at Jaeger-LeCoultre, NY and Beverly Hills.

6. Patek Philippe

Ellen DeGeneres wears the brand, which released a 50th-anniversary Golden Ellipse in black and rose gold; $30,850, at Wempe Jewelers, NY, and Patek Philippe at Geary’s, Beverly Hills.

7. Parmigiani Fleurier

The Tonda 1950 Lune offers a moon-phase complication and 48-hour power reserve in a 39mm rose gold case; $26,900, at Cellini Jewelers, NY, and Feldmar Watch Company, L.A. Online later this month.

8. Oris

A matte-black bezel offsets a deep-blue dial in the 39.5mm Aquis Date in stainless steel; $2,100 , at Feldmar Watch Company, L.A., and London Jewelers, NY.

This story first appeared in the March 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.