Revived U.K. Gangland Drama 'Top Boy' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

London gangland drama Top Boy is set to return for a second season on Netflix.

The news was announced Wednesday by the streamer, which last year revived the cult show (which aired for just two seasons on U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 between 2011 and 2013), after fan Drake had snapped up the rights in partnership with LeBron James and successfully made a pitch for it to return.

Netflix added that the main characters, Dushane and Sully, played by Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, were set to return, alongside revival newcomers Jamie (Michael Ward) and Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo). Show creator Ronan Bennett is also returning, with Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment producing.

Set in a crime-ridden London housing estate called Summerhouse, Top Boy follows the story of rival gangs and gang leaders as they attempt to assert control over the area's lucrative drug trade.

The return of the show last year proved to be a breakout for Ward, who played the titular character. The Brit later appeared in Rapman's acclaimed debut Blue Story and has Steve McQueen's BBC/Amazon anthology series Small Axe coming up. Earlier this month, he won the BAFTA Rising Star award.