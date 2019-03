House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer say, "The American people have a right to the truth."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer say it's "imperative" to make the full report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller public.

In a joint statement, they say Attorney Gneral William Barr must not give President Donald Trump, his lawyers or staff any "sneak preview" of the findings or evidence.

"The White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public," they say.