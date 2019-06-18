Top Milan Men’s Fashion Week Trends: Flashy Footwear, Entertaining Tees, Sustainability

For spring 2020, designers are licensing film and music icons in a big way, as well as continuing to explore sustainability, while blinged-out footwear is the thing.

Themed T-Shirts

Etro scored big time by locking down an exclusive collaboration with Lucasfilm leading up to the ninth episode of the Star Wars saga. That included an X-wing starfighter parked at the entrance to the spring 2020 show, and the unisex collection (featuring T-shirts emblazoned with Star Wars graphics under the brand's iconic paisley as well as blouses, hoodies and bomber jackets).

Dsquared2 paid tribute to Bruce Lee, with his iconic image printed on T-shirts, accented by '50s-style denim and elaborate coats and shirts that drew on vintage Asian fabrics.

And Philipp Plein struck a deal with Kiss, using the band’s iconic logo on everything from a printed sequin dress to bodysuits to oversize unisex T-shirts.

Environmentally-Friendly Fashion

While sustainability in fashion has been a long-building trend, top designers are getting even more creative in repurposing materials into art. Marni’s Francesco Risso presented a recycling-themed collection under a canopy of plastic bottles, which will next be repurposed into a Judith Hopf sculpture, while models sported hats stapled together from recycled garbage.

Stella McCartney’s “Force for Nature” collection turned her outdoor show into an evening protest as models held signs by environmentalist Jonathan Safran Foer with slogans including “We are entirely free to live differently,” and “Open your eyes, show your hands.”

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton used shredded surplus fabric from past seasons to craft Victorian-style frock coat ruffles and about one fifth of the clothes at Ermenegildo Zegna were made from waste fabrics recycled from the company’s own mills.

Beyond Ralph Lauren’s delightfully preppy rainbow of Purple Label suits, polyester RLX parkas and sailing jackets made from recycled plastic stood out. Creative director John Wrazej has announced a company-wide initiative to shift toward environmentally sustainable materials over the next five years.

And as far as making a lasting impression, Sunnei staged their show underneath a bridge in the middle of a park in the Rubattino neighborhood of Milan, renovating an urban space that will host multidisciplinary events throughout the year. Designers Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina discovered the space a year ago and took on the project as a way to leave a positive change on the city.

Flashy Shoes

It’s not just women who will be flashing some serious bling on their feet next spring, if the statement-making footwear seen on Milan's catwalks is any indication.

Giuseppe Zanotti recreated his popular Blabber sneaker in an all-gold version with a spiny sole that would stand out on any red carpet, while loafers embellished all over with crystals would add instant panache to a classic tuxedo.

Philipp Plein’s Kiss collection also featured a variety of studded and gemstone-covered high-tops that pair perfectly with the rock star aesthetic of the latest apparel.

While Versace, whose collection paid homage to Prodigy frontman Keith Flint, presented an array of leopard-print cowboy boots and clogs, with matching bag and belt accessories.