Top Production Execs Talk About How Netflix Fuels a Race For Studio Space

During the panel with Hollywood Reporter editorial director Matthew Belloni, top execs from Marvel, Netflix, Paramount and CBS also opened up about sticking to budgets, assembling inclusive crews and Robert Downey Jr.'s on-set injury.

A collection of Hollywood's top producers, distributors, film commissioners and other industry pros gathered Thursday morning for a brunch honoring the town's top physical production executives.

More than 150 senior film and television execs from the major studios and streamers turned up at The London in West Hollywood, California for the second annual event — a joint effort between The Hollywood Reporter and the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI), a group made up of more than 300 commissioners worldwide. The brunch served as the first of seven events held during AFCI Week, a multi-day networking event put on by the organization that's currently underway.

After the production insiders chatted over eggs Benedict, fresh fruit and coffee, THR editorial director Matthew Belloni took the stage to moderate a 45-minute panel with four of the production execs on hand: Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso, CBS TV Studios' Kevin Berg, Paramount TV's Debra Bergman and Netflix's Patricia Whitcher.

The conversation touched on a wide-range of topics, including the growing concerns of on-set safety, the effort to diversify crew members and, of course, the limited studio space that's resulted from the unprecedented number of productions filming today. With a Netflix executive on the panel, the discussion naturally turned toward the streamer's rapidly-growing originals output.

"Netflix created a space race meaning they're racing to get all the space," said Berg from the stage, drawing laughs from the audience. Netflix has, in fact, scooped up so many of the go-to sound stages that CBS TV Studios is building its own 260,000-square-foot studio in Toronto, Canada. Several production outfits are now entering into long-term deals with facilities and even converting old warehouses into sound stages. Added Alonso, "We're all feeling the impact of our friends at Netflix."

When asked how many projects Netflix currently has in production, Whitcher couldn't even name a number. "More than I can count," she admitted. The exec, who joined Netflix last year after a stint at Marvel, works on the streamer's original movies, where she takes a more hands-off approach. "With this volume we're making, we can't micro-manage every single production, so we really impress upon the producers and filmmakers out there to make the best decisions that they can," she said, cautioning: "But freedom and responsibility doesn’t mean an open bank account. We all have budgets and we expect we're all grown-ups and will work to that end."

The then discussion turned to the importance of assembling a diverse group of crew members. "It’s all about taking a pause in the hiring process instead of the usual suspects," said Bergman. "What we always hear when we're looking for a gender hire or a person of color hire is, 'We can't find anyone.'" For example, that there's only one female construction coordinator who works in film and TV. "She can't do all the shows," she said, adding that it's important for studios to band together to create lists of potential inclusive hires. It'd also help, she noted, if the guilds could start providing more information. "A lot of these unions are just old school and don't have the information on peoples' race and gender."

"I don't want to say anything nice about Netflix," Berg joked, "but one thing they have done is actually opened doors because there is so much opportunity now." The sheer volume of productions has, of course, forced production outfits to hire more crew members — which can be a valuable pipeline for new talent. To that end, Bergman shared that Time's Up — in partnership with several physical production heads — is creating three, 30-second PSA spots that will air in theaters ahead of all the summer blockbusters that encourage women to get into below-the-line jobs. Exhibition giant AMC is on board, giving away the coveted half-a-minute slot for free.

When it comes to film incentives, the execs on stage agreed that they're crucial in determining a production's location — but not the only factor. For Whitcher, being able to tell the story authentically is key. "It's hard to tell a rustbelt tory here in LA," she said. Bergman, for her part, noted that the sweet spot is having the esthetic, the infrastructure, the crew base and the stages: "If we can get that all in today's day and age, we're super lucky." Though she has, on occasion, had had to take a show to NY or LA because of a star's demand, even if it didn't make sense financially. "That's just the world we're in, and sometimes in television it's a big enough showrunner that could dictate that."

Another significant change in recent years has been the prioritization of on-set safety. Noting that there's "absolutely" been a shift in the industry on the issue, Berg pointed out that assistant directors (ADs) have been become much more aware of safety concerns. "The ADs really are taking the lead on it because they're now empowered to take the lead on that," he said. "I get more AD calls than I've ever gotten. They know that they're on the on the line for it now more than ever and that there's actual ramifications if things go wrong."

For Alonso, who has worked on all the Avengers movies, she often turns to CGI in potentially dangerous situations. "Sometimes actors want to do it cause it's something they haven't done and it's like playing with a new toy," she says. "But we're in charge of saying, 'That's not a good idea.'" Asked whether big Marvel stars like Robert Downey Jr. take that news well, Whitcher joked, "After he broke his foot in Iron Man 3, he's been really good."