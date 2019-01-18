Top Ryan Seacrest Exec Kelly Mullens Brown to Exit (Exclusive)

During her seven years in-house as president of Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, Brown oversaw corporate strategy, brand innovation and strategic alliances as well as Seacrest's many business and philanthropic interests.

Kelly Mullens Brown’s tenure with Ryan Seacrest is set to end.

After seven years spent in-house with the host-cum-mogul, the president of Ryan Seacrest Enterprises and RSD Lifestyle will be stepping down at the end of February. The move follows a lengthy list of collective achievements, including the launch of a nearly $50 million menswear brand, investments in companies including Pinterest, ATTN: and Headspace and Seacrest's on-air shift to ABC, where he now fronts American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"I’m grateful to Kelly for her significant contributions and unwavering dedication to my business and philanthropic interests over the past seven years. Her intelligence, curiosity, passion, creativity and spirited drive will ensure she is successful in whatever path she chooses going forward,” Seacrest noted in a statement announcing the news.

For now, Brown isn’t clear on what that next path will entail. In recent years, she’s become particularly passionate about mentoring female entrepreneurs. Brown serves as a board member of the burgeoning Gen-Z experiential event and social commerce company Beautycon; she’s also a board advisor to Parachute, Girlboss Media and The Goods Mart.

“Throughout her career, Kelly has proven herself a gifted leader with a strong track record in cultivating strategic and successful partnerships, negotiating and executing complex, new business initiatives with a commitment to quality in everything she does," Seacrest added.

In her time with RSE, Brown oversaw corporate strategy, brand innovation and strategic alliances for Seacrest as well as his various business and philanthropic interests. She’s been responsible for driving, evaluating and executing new business development initiatives, including acquisitions and investments. She was also a part of the negotiating team on Seacrest’s talent and endorsement deals, and oversaw the creative development and strategic marketing and communications for all brands, programming and products that involved Seacrest.

She joined the company as executive vp, external relations in July 2012, and was elevated to the role of president of RSE in late 2013. She added president, RSD Lifestyle in summer 2016. Prior to her RSE tenure, Seacrest was one of Brown’s corporate clients at 42 West, where she also represented high-profile producer and executive clients including Peter Chernin, Mark Gordon and Starz’s Chris Albrecht as a managing director at the PR firm. Before that, Brown held senior executive posts at Sony Corporation of America, Universal Music Group and Fleishman Hillard.

“I’m indebted to Ryan and appreciate the faith and confidence he gave me throughout my tenure,” Brown noted. “This job has been one of the highlights of my career. While I’ve loved every moment, and learned a tremendous amount during this journey, I’m excited and ready to tackle new challenges.”