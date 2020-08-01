Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Welcome Second Child

The couple went public with the pregnancy in January via social media, with Grace writing "#heaven2020" on Instagram beside a photo of himself with Hinshaw.

Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw have welcomed their second child, according to a report in Us Weekly on Saturday.

No information on the sex or name of the baby was revealed. The couple went public with the pregnancy in January via social media, with Grace writing "#heaven2020" on Instagram beside a photo of himself with Hinshaw, a fellow actress in Agent Carter and True Detective, and most recently, StartUp and The Arrangement.

Beside the same photo, Hinshaw wrote via her own Instagram account, "When you try to do the 'bump cup' thing but you're not really sure it worked." They have yet to post any updates on the birth and generally maintain privacy via their social accounts.

The True Blood and That '70s Show actor, 42, married Hinshaw, 31, in 2016 in Montecito, California. Their daughter Mabel was born the following year.

Grace, recently seen in mini-series The Hot Zone, has upcoming projects including Home Economics and Treasure Squad.