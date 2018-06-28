Topic Studios to Finance, Produce Kyle Marvin and Michael Covino's Comedic Drama 'The Climb'

The film, which is set to begin shooting in August, will expand on the story and characters depicted in the short of the same name that premiered in the narrative competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Topic Studios has mounted a feature-length adaptation of Kyle Marvin and Michael Covino's comedic short The Climb.

The studio behind the Oscar best picture winner Spotlight will finance and produce the film, which chronicles the the epic friendship between two lifelong friends, played by Covino and Marvin, over several chapters and spanning numerous years, marriages, heartbreaks and conflicts.

The Climb will expand on the story and characters depicted in the short film that premiered in the narrative competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Topic for its digital storytelling platform, Topic.com. In his feature film directorial debut, Covino will direct from a script written by him and Marvin.

“We loved The Climb when we saw the short at Sundance and knew Mike and Kyle had a lot more to say about their relationship with a truly unique voice,” said Adam Pincus, executive vp programming and content for Topic Studios/First Look Media. “We think audiences are going to love their oversharing, poignant, funny take on friendship and the distinct way they have of telling it.”

Topic Studios will produce the film alongside Covino and Marvin. Production is set to begin in August.

“We’re so excited to be working with the team at Topic. They’ve been incredibly supportive and are passionate about the film,” said Covino. “We couldn’t ask for better creative partners. They also have money, which helps because movies cost money.”

Topic upcoming slate includes Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace, acquired by Bleecker Street at Sundance in January and set to open June 29, and the political documentary Dark Money, acquired by PBS Distribution, to be released theatrically in July.

Other films in the works at Topic include On the Other Side, the story of war correspondent Kate Webb that will star Carey Mulligan; and Rodrigo Prieto’s (Silence) directorial debut Bastard, with a producing team that includes Martin Scorsese and Jordan Horowitz (La La Land). The studio is also behind the documentary XY Chelsea, about the former U.S. Army intelligence analyst and trans woman Chelsea Manning, which was acquired by Showtime.