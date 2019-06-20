Feature Film Planned on Topless Feminist Movement Femen

The history of the activist group, famous for its bare-breasted protests, will be told in 'Our Breasts Are Our Weapons: The History of the Femen Movement,' from Belarus director Darya Zhuk.

The story of Femen, the feminist protest group famous for its topless protests, is coming to the big screen.

France's Pan-Européenne and Ukraine's Arthouse Traffic have signed a deal to co-produce Our Breasts Are Our Weapons: The History of the Femen Movement, a fictional adaptation of the history of the movment, which began in Ukraine and has spread around the world. An as-yet-unnamed German partner will co-produce.

Darya Zhuk, whose first feature effort, Crystal Swan, was Belarus' entry in the best foreign language film Oscar race last year, will direct.

Ukrainian writer, artist and activist Natalia Blok will pen the script to Our Breasts Are Our Weapons, with several former Femen members acting as consultants. Shooting is scheduled for 2020.

Founded in 2008 by Ukrainian activists, Femen is known for its members' provocative topless protests related to a number of feminist and political issues. Bare-breasted Femen demonstrators have protested against Donald Trump and far-right parties in Europe, as well as on behalf of abortion rights and against the criminalization of homosexuality, as well as many other issues.

Femen members have also targetted the fashion and entertainment industries. In 2013, Femen activists stormed the runway at the Paris Fashion Week, with the words "Models Don't Go To Brothels" and "Fashion Dictaterror" painted across their chests.

Two years ago, the group's members disrupted a show Woody Allen was giving with his New Orleans Jazz Band in Hamburg. The activists were topless and covered in writing condemning Allen for alleged abuse of his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.

Pan-Européenne has produced, among others, Jaco Van Dormael’s Mr. Nobody and Virginie Despentes's Rape Me.

Arthouse Traffic recently co-produced Sergei Loznitsa's Donbass, which won the best director prize at the Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard competition and was Ukraine's 2018 Oscar submission.

