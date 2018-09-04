Toronto: Alicia Vikander Boards Climate Change Doc 'Anthropocene' as Narrator

The Oscar winner and 'Tomb Raider' star lends her voice to the Canadian documentary having a world premiere at TIFF on Thursday night.

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander has boarded the Canadian documentary Anthropocene: The Human Epoch as the narrator ahead of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

The film, by directors Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, explores the human impact on the earth and will debut Sept. 6 at TIFF.

"Alicia’s exceptional voice, and her considerable talent in knowing how to use it, has elevated our film enormously and brings a beauty and hope to the narration that is crucial. We are deeply honored by her participation,” said co-director Baichwal in a statement Tuesday.

Vikander is best known for her star turn as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider and other movies like The Danish Girl and Ex Machina.

Anthropocene is in English, Russian, Italian, German, Mandarin and Cantonese, with English subtitles.