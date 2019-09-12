Toronto: Amazon Studios Nabs Riz Ahmed-Starrer 'Sound of Metal'

Director Darius Marder's debut fiction feature will get a theatrical release by Amazon.

Amazon Studios has picked up U.S. rights to Darius Marder's Sound of Metal, a musical drama starring Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke, after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Marder's debut feature stars Ahmed as a heavy-metal drummer whose life goes into freefall when he faces the first signs of hearing loss.

Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric are also among the ensemble cast for the pic, which will have a theatrical release before streaming on the Amazon Prime service.

Marder co-wrote 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines with director Derek Cianfrance, and he co-penned the screenplay for Sound of Metal with his brother, Abraham Marder, after beginning it a decade ago as a collaboration with Cianfrance. The film was produced by Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche (The Rider), alongside Kathy Benz and Bill Benz.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Amazon Studios on behalf of the filmmakers. Marder, Ahmed, Cooke, Amalric and Cianfrance are repped by CAA.

Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales.