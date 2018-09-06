Toronto: Claire Denis to Receive Roger Ebert Golden Thumb Award

The French director will be feted on Monday after her latest film, 'High Life,' bows at TIFF.

Claire Denis, this thumb's for you.

The French auteur director of High Life and Chocolat will receive the Roger Ebert Golden Thumb Award from the Toronto Film Festival on Monday.

The prize-giving will follow the TIFF world premiere screening Sunday night of High Life, Denis' English-language debut, a sci-fi drama that stars Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Mia Goth and Andre Benjamin.

"Claire's passion and expertise reflect industry excellence as she continues to reinvent her perspective in cinema," TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey said Thursday in a statement.

The Golden Thumb prize is given annually to an auteur director who meets the critical taste of the late film critic Roger Ebert.

Past recipients include Martin Scorsese, Ava DuVernay, Agnes Varda and Wim Wenders. The ceremony, hosted by TIFF and the Ebert family, will take place on Monday.