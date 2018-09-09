Toronto: Colin Farrell Defends Use of the N-Word in Steve McQueen's 'Widows'

Farrell told a TIFF presser that the weakness of those claiming strength "is where the seed of change lives."

Widows star Colin Farrell on Sunday defended the use of the N-word in Steve McQueen's heist drama for exposing the frailties of a father lashing out at his son for perceived weakness.

"It's the weakness sometimes of what people who claim to be strong, perceive as weakness, is where the seeds of change lives," Farrell told a press conference in Toronto for Widows to explain the use of the racial expletive in a scene where his character, Tom Mulligan, has a violent argument with his politician father, Jack Mulligan, played by Robert Duvall.

"The majority of, if not all the wrongdoings, in the world take place in silent conversations... So this is a conversation that been going on between him and his father," Farrell explained. He added Tom Mulligan appears only marginally better than his father when he barely flinches in reaction to his father's racially-charged rant.

"Not to defend him, but god bless Jack Mulligan, because the slightest tilt of his head when his father uses that N-word is about all that man (Tom Mulligan) can manage at that point," Farrell insisted of his deeply flawed character.

McQueen, who directed an ensemble cast in his first film since 12 Years a Slave that includes Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo, also defended the use of the racial expletive for authenticity. "We're no fools. We have to project reality on screen, because that's what art is about, and we have to transform it and reveal it," he told the TIFF press conference.

Based on a U.K. TV series, the film was co-written by McQueen and Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), and tells the story of four women who band together to repay the debt left by their criminally connected dead husbands. Davis said her character in McQueen's crime thriller appealed to her because misfortune forces the four widows through a crucible of change.

"I think it's only when you're in dire circumstances that you see what you're made of. When you have it easy, you can definitely wear the mask, of grins and lies," she insisted.

"Change happens when you're forced into it, kicking and screaming. And these women are forced to take control of their lives," Davis added.

The Toronto Film Festival continues to Sept. 16.