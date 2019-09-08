Toronto According to Distributor Nick Savva

The founder of Giant Pictures gives his take on the fest.

What’s the one item you always take with you to Toronto?

Hiking boots, I put in a lot of miles every year at TIFF

What’s your favorite Toronto memory?

The atmosphere at any Midnight Madness screening

What’s your worst Toronto "nightmare" story?

Trying to bid on any film at 3 a.m. after said Midnight Madness screening

Advice for a Toronto first-timer?

Pack light, avoid Pearson and fly to Toronto City Airport – you can practically walk to the festival from the airport

The one place you have to go while you're in Toronto is ...

Terroni on Queen Street. Their pizzas are magnifico!

Your favorite thing about Toronto?

Compared with a lot of the other top festivals, everything is easier at TIFF. It’s easier to get around, easier to get into screenings and easier to get a drink. And the Torontonians are so nice!

In Toronto you should never...

Linger in the Hyatt Regency lobby. Or anywhere on King Street for that matter

How about "your most Canadian moment"?

Negotiating a deal at a Blue Jays game

Best bar or restaurant for film-related business meetings?

The restaurant at Le Germain on Mercer. It’s right around the corner from the Lightbox and everyone passes through there. If your meeting stands you up, you can be sure to find another one on the fly

A version of this story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 8 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.