Toronto: Download THR's Day 1 Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its first Toronto International Film Festival daily issue at this year's fest, and it includes an inside look at the Harvey Weinstein titles battling it out for buyers; an interview with David Mackenzie, who discusses his new film Outlaw King and those persistent rumors that he could direct the next James Bond film; and a conversation with TIFF's programmers, who dish on why they consider their festival to be a leader in the push for equal gender representation at festivals.

Weinstein Projects in the Spotlight

Harvey Weinstein once was one of the most active buyers on the indie film circuit. Nearly a year after his epic downfall, his presence is still being felt, albeit in a much different form. THR takes a look at three films that are being shopped whose storylines are built around the disgraced mogul, including one told from the perspective of a long-tormented employee.

"He's a Complicated Hero"

Telling the bloody story of Scottish hero Robert the Bruce, a one-percenter who waged a successful war of independence against the English in the 14th century, Outlaw King, the TIFF opener, gives Netflix its highest-profile slot at a major festival. Speaking ahead of the Sept. 6 world premiere, Mackenzie discussed why he’s avoiding Braveheart comparisons and talked about a low-profile indie project being produced by Barbara Broccoli that he's now the bookies' favorite to direct.

"Gender Parity Has Always Been Important to Us"

In the past year, TIFF artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey, 55, and director of programming Kerri Craddock, 38, have bolstered their progressive bona fides by installing 13 women (and nine men) as fest programmers and adding nearly 200 more film writers and critics to support underrepresented voices at major film events. Bailey and Craddock sat down with THR before the kickoff of their event's 43rd edition to discuss removing discouraging barriers to women and other minority voices and the need to shake up the status quo at North America's busiest film fest.

