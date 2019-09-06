Toronto: Download THR's Day 1 Daily

The fest's first daily issue includes a look at the indie market struggle, Magnolia Pictures picking up worldwide rights to the upcoming Robbie Robertson doc and a chat with Marielle Heller about her Mister Rogers biopic.

A "Hard Sell"

There’s a chill in the air, and it’s not just the Lake Ontario breeze. As the Toronto market kicks off, buyers and sellers are feeling the aftereffects of a summer that wasn’t particularly kind to independently financed festival fare. How buyers respond in Toronto — a market that skews more international than Sundance — remains to be seen. On paper, there seem to be few available films at the finished stage that could whip a room into a frenzy, prompting many agents to screen their titles ahead of the festival. And it’s somewhat slim pickings on the presales front. THR takes a further look.

Magnolia Pictures Wants The Band

Magnolia Pictures has picked up world rights to Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, the opening night film at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Daniel Roher and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the documentary tells the story of a group of musicians — Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson — that went from backing Bob Dylan to becoming one of the most influential bands of its era. Magnolia is planning a theatrical release for early next year.

"I Was Living With Fred Rogers’ Messages of Hope"

Marielle Heller had no intention of ever making movies about men. "I had decided that we don’t have enough movies about women, and so if I spent my whole career just making movies about women I would be happy with that," says the director, who most recently helmed the 2018 Lee Israel biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me? But then she read the script for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the story based on Fred Rogers, and she knew she had to make the film. Heller chats with THR about what made her want to direct the project and landing Tom Hanks for the lead role.

