Toronto: Download THR's Day 2 Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its second 2019 Toronto International Film Festival daily issue, which includes a look at the new films hitting the big screen inspired by #MeToo reckoning; Apple picking up rights to Dads; and a chat with Rian Johnson about shifting from Star Wars to an Agatha Christie-inspired whodunit.

#MeToo Hits the Big Screen

Call it the latest example of art imitating life. Nearly two years after the epic fall of Harvey Weinstein and the dawn of Hollywood’s #MeToo era, the first wave of films reflecting that new sensibility is hitting the screen. And this year’s Toronto festival and market is chock full of interpretations of sexual harassment and assault. All are directed by women. THR takes a look at the films touching on themes that now dominate the conversation including Halina Reijn’s Instinct and Kitty Green’s The Assistant (a thinly veiled take on a day in the life of a Weinstein underling).

Bryce Dallas Howard Doc to Apple

Apple has acquired worldwide rights to Bryce Dallas Howard's feel-good documentary Dads ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The film explores contemporary male parenting through anecdotes and wisdom from Hollywood fathers, including Howard's own, actor-turned-director Ron Howard, as well as Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, Kenan Thompson, Jimmy Kimmel, Ken Jeong, Judd Apatow and Neil Patrick Harris.

From Star Wars to Agatha Christie

For Rian Johnson, Knives Out arrives like a light sorbet between the heavy meals of his Star Wars gigs. Johnson, 45, wrote and directed the ensemble murder mystery featuring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas and Michael Shannon, in the downtime between helming The Last Jedi and revving up a new trilogy set in a galaxy far, far away. The universe of Knives Out, which hits theaters Nov. 27 via Lionsgate, is light-years from that of Luke and Leia, and will resonate with anyone who's familiar with Agatha Christie-style whodunits. Johnson chats with THR about tacking a whodunit genre, the film's A-list cast and what's next.

