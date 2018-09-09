Toronto: Download THR's Day 3 Daily

The fest's final daily issue includes a look at Mickey Liddell's latest acquisition with 'Teen Spirit,' an analysis of the drug-themed projects seeking buyers, and a chat with 'Never Look Away' director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck.

The Hollywood Reporter has released the third and final daily issue at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, and it features the latest deal for Mickey Liddell's LD Entertainment, which snatched Max Minghella's Teen Spirit; a look at the many films centered around drugs and addiction at the fest and whether or not buyers will be hooked; and an interview with director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck in which he discusses his TIFF entry, what he shares with James Cameron and why he considers Arnold Schwarzenegger "an inspiration."

A Teen Spirit Deal

Teen Spirit, the directorial debut of Max Minghella that stars Elle Fanning, has landed with Mickey Liddell's LD Entertainment after an all-night bidding war, the second of the day for CAA Media Finance. The film is said to have fetched $8 million total, a figure that includes a robust prints-and-advertising commitment. More on the film and deal, here.

Can Drug-Centered Projects Hook Audiences (and Buyers)?

Narcotics addiction has become the scourge of American society as well as a global crisis. And this year, the subject has proved irresistible for talent and financiers at Toronto. No fewer than six films screening at the festival feature drug abuse themes, including Sam Taylor-Johnson’s A Million Little Pieces (crack cocaine), the Timothee Chalamet starrer Beautiful Boy (crystal meth) and the Lucas Hedges-led Ben Is Back (opioids). Actress Bel Powley delivers a harrowing performance in White Boy Rick as a young woman kicking crack addiction. And Natalie Portman and Elisabeth Moss play singers with substance abuse issues in Vox Lux and Her Smell, respectively. The question is whether buyers will be looking for a fix as well.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger Represents to Me Something Limitless"

Henckel von Donnersmarck, 45, has taken a long time for his follow-up to The Tourist. Never Look Away, which premiered in competition in Venice and screens as a special presentation in Toronto, sees the filmmaker return to German history, and art, for inspiration. The film’s plot was inspired by the biography of contemporary artist Gerhard Richter and the facts of life under the Nazi and GDR dictatorships. But, as the filmmaker tells THR, he combined the real and the invented for his tale of criminals and victims caught together in the same German family to explore how great art was made against the backdrop of a particularly tumultuous era.

