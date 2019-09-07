Toronto According to Exec Sheryl Clark

The President of production, The H Collective and producer of 'Blackbird' (premiering Sept. 6 in Toronto) gives her take on the fest.

What’s the one item you always take with you to Toronto?

Tall boots and a blazer. In Toronto, you should never expect good weather as September could be the first month of winter!

What’s your favorite Toronto memory?

My first trip there was my favorite. I flew there directly from my honeymoon in Italy and jumped right in. Everyone was so kind which made it an easy place to love. Also, Casian Elwes took pity on me and helped me get into all the parties!

Advice for a Toronto first-timer?

Plan ahead for meals and meeting spots. There are so many people it can be difficult to get reservations and to find a quiet spot to talk.

The one place you have to go while you’re in Toronto is …

Anywhere that serves Poutine! Not the healthiest of meals, but delightful!

Your favorite thing about Toronto?

There are so many fun things to do in Toronto whether you’re there for the festival, a movie in production or just for pleasure. From a day trip to Niagara Falls, to a touristy elevator to the top of the CN tower or a cool spin class…Toronto is a city full of things to do.

What’s your worst Toronto "nightmare" story?

I don’t really have a nightmare story, but I remember not being able to find a place to sit with a writer for a quick meeting and we ended up at Hooters sharing Nachos. It was actually kind of great!

Biggest Toronto pet peeve?

Big crowds and long lines. But, I think that is all film markets and festivals.

In Toronto you should never…

Walk from downtown to Yorkville. (TIFF to Four Seasons) It's really not that close...

Your best "lost in translation" moment in Toronto:

Having the wrong tickets for a screening and talking my way into the screening.

The best place to escape the festival is:

Jumping on a ferry or renting a boat to Toronto Island

How about "your most Canadian moment"?

The first time I went to The Soho house, my uber couldn’t find the entrance, so I walked next door to a bank and the guard (not only) told me where to go, but personally walked me there to ensure that I found the door. This for me is the quintessential Canadian moment. Kindness abounds in Toronto!

Best bar or restaurant for film-related business meetings?

Sotto Sotto or Montecito.

Biggest Canadian star sighting outside the fest?

Rachel McAdams!

A version of this story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 7 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.