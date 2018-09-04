Toronto: Festival Pulls Elle Fanning's 'Galveston' From Gala Lineup

TIFF withdrew the title after "work commitments" kept director Melanie Laurent and her cast from walking the red carpet into Roy Thomson Hall.

The Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday said it has removed Galveston, starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning, from its gala lineup after "work commitments" kept director Melanie Laurent and her cast from traveling to Toronto for a Canadian premiere.

TIFF instead has booked A Private War, starring Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan, as a replacement in the prized Roy Thomson Hall slot.

“We have recently learned the director and cast for Galveston are no longer available to attend the Canadian Premiere in Toronto due to work commitments. Our gala presentations require filmmaker and key cast to be present at the premiere screening at Roy Thomson Hall, and unfortunately we cannot move forward with Galveston in this selection," the festival said in a statement.

TIFF booked Matthew Heineman’s A Private War, a biopic based on the true-life story of war correspondent Marie Colvin, for a world premiere Friday, Sept. 14, in Roy Thomson Hall, to replace Galveston. The TIFF bow will come ahead of A Private War opening in U.S. theaters Nov. 2.

"Gone Girl showed the fire Rosamund Pike can bring to the big screen, and we’re thrilled to give Toronto audiences the first chance to see Pike play the complex, real-life hero Marie Colvin in one of her strongest performances ever,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF artistic director, in a statement.

Galveston, based on the novel from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and featuring Foster and Fanning as strangers on the run in Laurent's English-language directing debut, had its world premiere at SXSW.

The 43rd Toronto Film Festival is set to run Sept. 6-16.