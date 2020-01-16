Toronto Festival Signs Exclusive Deal With FilmFreeway for Movie Submissions

Filmmakers will be able to apply to the prestigious September event from around the world via one website through 2022.

The Toronto Film Festival is jumping on the FilmFreeway submissions platform.

The prestigious festival has inked a three-year exclusive deal with the Canadian startup to handle all films submitted to its annual September event. Submissions for the 2020 edition of TIFF will officially open on filmfreeway.com on Feb. 11, 2020.

Toronto joins Sundance, Tribeca, AFI Fest, Santa Barbara, Edinburgh and the San Francisco film festivals in using FilmFreeway as an online festival submissions platform. The announcement was made today by Zachary Jones, chief technology officer and co-founder of FilmFreeway and Cameron Bailey, TIFF artistic director and co-head.

FilmFreeway, which launched in 2014, touts its online platform as giving around 1 million registered filmmakers a way to easily find and submit their projects to film festivals worldwide and pay required fees.

"The reliable and user-friendly submission experience that FilmFreeway provides aligns with our mission and will help us reach and better serve diverse groups of storytellers from all over the world,” said TIFF’s Bailey in a statement.

The FilmFreeway partnership is also another sign TIFF is embracing the digital world after on Wednesday unveiling a deal with Canadian media giant Bell Media to see 11 feature films that debuted at the 2019 Toronto festival play on Canada's Crave streaming platform.

The three-year exclusive deal with TIFF also allows FilmFreeway to crack another top-tier film festival with its digital offering.

"We are thrilled to be working with TIFF. To serve as the exclusive submission service for such a prestigious film festival is such an honor. We have worked closely with TIFF’s programming team to develop custom functionality to serve their unique processes and demonstrated for them the level of attention and quality that festivals have come to expect when working with FilmFreeway," the online platform's Jones added in his own statement.