Toronto Film Fest Promotes Geoff Macnaughton to Director of Industry

The move comes as Hollywood prepares for the glitzy September event.

The Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday promoted Geoff Macnaughton to director of industry, charged with shaping the September event's industry conference, sales and talent development.

Macnaughton, who joined TIFF in 2009, most recently served as senior manager of industry and festival programming. Reporting to Cameron Bailey, artistic director and co-head of TIFF, Macnaughton takes the helm at the industry conference as the film business grapples with a fast-changing media landscape.

"I am extremely excited for this opportunity to help shape what TIFF offers to the local and international industry,” said Macnaughton in a statement.

“The film and television landscape is constantly changing, and it’s important for us to be mindful of these developments in order to provide meaningful business, talent development and networking opportunities for all," he added.

Macnaughton will continue to serve as lead programmer of Primetime, TIFF's showcase of prestigious international TV series.

And he co-hosts with Rob Kraszewski the podcast TIFF Long Take, which features Hollywood and foreign film talent talking about their careers and craft.