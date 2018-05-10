Toronto Film Festival: 2018 Platform Section Jury Unveiled

Margarethe von Trotta, Bela Tarr and South Korean director Lee Chang-dong will serve as the three-person jury to select this year's Platform winner.

The Toronto Film Festival on Thursday unveiled its 2018 Platform section jury for its upcoming 43rd edition in September.

Hannah Arendt director Margarethe von Trotta, Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr (Damnation, Satan's Tango) and South Korean director and novelist Lee Chang-dong will form a three-person jury to judge this year's competition.

Now in its fourth year, the Platform section sees up to 12 auteur films coming into Toronto without Hollywood studio backing compete for the $25,000 prize. Last year's Platform competition included Mike White's Brad's Status, starring Ben Stiller, and The Death of Stalin, from Veep creator Armando Iannucci.

The 2017 jury members Chen Kaige, Malgorzata Szumowska and Wim Wenders chose Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton's Sweet Country as their best film prize winner.

Away from the A-list talent striding up its red carpets, Platform aims to get Toronto get back to its roots as an international film festival with a focus on foreign-language and auteur-driven titles. Offering the Platform competition along with its long-standing People's Choice audience awards also comes as Toronto increasingly competes with the Telluride and Venice festivals for the latest work by international filmmakers.

The 2018 Platform section lineup will be announced on Aug. 7. The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 6-16.