Toronto: 'Vox Lux' Director Brady Corbet Sets 'The Brutalist' as Next Project

Andrew Lauren Productions will back Corbet's new feature, which chronicles 30 years in the life of a Jewish Hungarian artist who emigrates to the U.S.

Vox Lux director Brady Corbet has lined up his next project.

Corbet is reteaming with Vox Lux producer Andrew Lauren Productions (ALP) on The Brutalist, a drama chronicling 30 years in the life of a Jewish Hungarian artist who emigrates to the U.S.

Corbet will write and direct the feature, about a young emigrant to America in 1947 who first toils in poverty before winning a contract that will change the course of his life. ALP will finance The Brutalist and will develop the script with Corbet. Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim will produce the film for ALP together with Three Six Zero’s Brian Young.

The Brutalist is planned as Corbet's third feature, following Vox Lux, which ALP produced and financed together with Three Six Zero, Bold Films and Killer Films. Vox Lux premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival and will have its North American bow at the Toronto Film Festival. A musical melodrama about pop stardom and terrorist violence, Vox Lux stars Natalie Portman and Jude Law.

Corbet made his feature debut with The Childhood of a Leader, which won the 2015 Lion of the Future Award, and the Horizons Best Director Award, at its debut in Venice.



