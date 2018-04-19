Toronto Film Festival Names Cameron Bailey Co-Head

The fest's board is splitting power at the top as longtime CEO Piers Handling prepares to give up the TIFF throne.

Toronto Film Festival artistic director Cameron Bailey is adding co-head to his duties.

But Bailey will have to share power atop the prestigious festival when long-time CEO Piers Handling steps down, as planned, in September. Toronto's board of directors, reinventing TIFF as it faces increasing competition from Venice and Telluride to set the Oscar season table, has decided to also hire a managing director and co-head to serve alongside Bailey.

The TIFF board is looking internationally for a second co-head to specifically oversee the festival's business end and is expected to fill the role before the 2018 edition in September. The new power-sharing arrangement will see Bailey, as artistic director and co-head, continue to program the film festival and oversee its artistic direction.

Bailey has been artistic director since 2012, and before that was festival co-director along with Handling from 2008 to 2012. "With a five year strategic plan for TIFF launched this year, and more changes on the horizon for our industry, we believe a two-headed structure is right for the future success of TIFF,” Jennifer Tory, chair of the board, said in a statement, while citing TIFF's new five-year plan for 2018-2022, co-written by Bailey.

The new power sharing arrangement is seen as a way to continue programming international arthouse auteurs, while also serving Hollywood studios with red carpet mania and glitzy parties; distributors battling for prized film launch slots in Toronto, Venice and Telluride; and an informal film sales market.

"I am honored to be entrusted with guiding the future of TIFF," Bailey said in his own statement. That future is clouded with challenge as Toronto, dominated by Hollywood A-listers and autumn premieres, strives to be all flavors to all people while a fast-changing digital age steadily redefines film and TV.

Besides an increasingly tough indie film business, TIFF in recent years has seen Oscar picture winners show up first in Venice and Telluride, where breakout movies are quickly talked about on social media. That's left Toronto as less of the great film discoverer it once was.

TIFF's traditional axis of convenience, which allows studio and other star-driven American movies to build buzz in Venice or Telluride before arriving here, in recent years has undermined its reputation as the official award season launchpad. Bailey in response has signaled he prefers serving receptive Toronto audiences with buzzy films, over feuding with rival festivals for world premieres and award season bragging rights.

TIFF as part of its new five-year plan is also aiming to generate more revenue from a film business moving to tablets and smartphones. Toronto has already seen fewer stars and parties in recent years and a slimmed down lineup, as Netflix and other digital platforms take a run at Hollywood and upend its traditional theatrical release cycles.

Against that backdrop, Bailey and a still-to-be-named co-head will chart TIFF's future after Piers Handling's departure, with the new five year plan in hand. “Cameron is a film industry veteran who has earned a reputation for discerning, expansive curation since joining TIFF as a programmer in 1990. Combined with his accomplishments as TIFF’s artistic director, we have full confidence in his vision for the direction of the organization," Tory said.

Handling, in his own statement offered his own support for Bailey, long considered his anointed successor. "I have tremendous respect for Cameron and his longstanding contribution to TIFF’s success. ... His passion and vision for the future of the organization underlines his deep leadership skills. It gives me great comfort to know TIFF is in such good hands," Handling said.