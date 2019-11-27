Toronto Film Festival Ranks Best Movies of the Decade

Lucrecia Martel’s 'Zama' is named the best film of the 2010s, with work by Barry Jenkins, Paul Thomas Anderson and Jordan Peele also making the list.

The Toronto Film Festival on Wednesday listed the best films of the last decade, led by Lucrecia Martel's Zama, a 2017 adaptation of Antonio Di Benedetto's existential novel.

Naming in all 19 films that stood out during the 2010s, TIFF programmers chose Maren Ade's 2017 tragicomedy Toni Erdmann as their second-best, followed by Jean-Luc Godard's 2014 drama Goodbye to Language in third place.

Barry Jenkins' 2017 Oscar best picture winner Moonlight and Cristi Puiu's 2016 drama Sieranevada round out the top five.

The best-of-the-decade also includes Paul Thomas Anderson's The Master and Jordan Peele's Get Out among six films tied for ninth place.

A complete list of TIFF's best of the 2010s is below.

1 Zama (2017), Lucrecia Martel

2 Toni Erdmann (2016), Maren Ade

3 Goodbye to Language (2014), Jean-Luc Godard

4 Moonlight (2016), Barry Jenkins

5 Sieranevada (2016), Cristi Puiu

6 (tie) The Assassin (2015), Hou Hsiao-hsien; Transit (2018), Christian Petzold

7 Film Socialisme (2010), Jean-Luc Godard

8 (tie) Holy Motors (2012), Leos Carax; Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (2010), Apichatpong Weerasethakul

9 (tie) The Master (2012), Paul Thomas Anderson; Ida (2013), Paweł Pawlikowski; Get Out (2017), Jordan Peele; Neighboring Sounds (2012), Kleber Mendoncca Filho; Faces Places (2017), Agnees Varda; JR Vitalina Varela (2019), Pedro Costa

10 (tie) The Turin Horse (2011), Bela Tarr; Burning (2018), Lee Chang-dong; The Strange Case of Angelica (2010), Manoel de Oliveira