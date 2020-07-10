Toronto Film Festival Unveils Plans for First-Ever Virtual Industry Conference

TIFF's unofficial market and online press and industry screenings are headed online in September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toronto Film Festival on Friday opened registration and shared details for its first-ever virtual industry conference.

TIFF's online plans include industry conference sessions, networking events and digital showcases of film titles by national cinema agencies. Planning for a first-time online industry conference follows the physical edition of the Toronto Film Festival, set to run Sept. 10 to 19, being sharply reduced in size and scope due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TIFF plans to screen around 50 film titles during its first five days in physical theaters, pending a greenlight from city and provincial health and safety authorities. But elsewhere, Toronto plans mostly include virtual red carpets, press conferences and industry events amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Industry delegates can purchase a Digital Pro Pass for US $198 before July 24, and US $258 at the regular rate, to stream press and industry screenings and In Conversation With... sessions on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Our Digital Pro Pass is designed to provide film professionals with tools to maximize their online festival experience, including access to our dedicated digital platform for press & industry screenings," the festival said in a statement. Other virtual touches to the 2020 edition include virtual talks, film cast reunions and Q&As with casts and filmmakers.

The online platform for TIFF will be supplied by Shift72, where digital screenings and online talks and events will be hosted. Toronto's unofficial film market, which traditionally offers no physical sales booths as in Cannes and Berlin, will this year allow national cinema agencies and their sales agents to promote their film titles on TIFF's digital platform.

And Toronto organizers are offering private screenings for film titles both in and out of the festival's official program. "Industry delegates can expect advanced security and antipiracy measures, access to buyers, and opportunities for networking," TIFF added.

TIFF plans to unveil the programming content for its upcoming industry conference, set to run from Sept. 11 to 15, in two weeks.