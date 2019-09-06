First Look: Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan in 'Endings/Beginnings' (Exclusive)

Jamie Dornan also stars in the romantic drama about a 30-something woman navigating love and heartbreak over the course of a year.

Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan get cozy in this first-look still from Drake Doremus’ Endings/Beginnings, premiering at TIFF on Sept. 8.

The drama — also starring Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy) — is set in present day L.A. and sees Woodley, most recently appearing in Big Little Lies, play Daphne, a 30-something woman navigating through love and heartbreak over the course of one year. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.

Written by Doremus and Jardine Libaire (White Fur), the film has been developed, produced and financed by CJ Entertainment. Tae-sung Jeong, Francis Chung, Doremus and Robert George produce, Jerry Ko executive produces and Fred Lee and Jihyun Ok co-produce.

Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales outside of Asia, which is being repped by CJ Entertainment. UTA is repping domestic.



This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 6 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.