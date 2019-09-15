Toronto: 'Joker,' 'Knives Out' Star Chris Evans Dominated Twitter During Festival

The Twitter Canada rankings reflect the most popular films and actors based on total mentions in tweets during the event's Sept. 5-15 run.

Toronto Film Festival chatter on Twitter during the 2019 edition was dominated by Hollywood's early award season contenders, Twitter Canada said Sunday.

Twitter conversations during TIFF's Sept. 5 -15 run made Todd Phillips' Joker, Joaquin Phoenix's take on the Batman villain that scored the top prize in Venice, the most mentioned movie title in Toronto, the social media site reported.

The film rankings from Toronto was followed by Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, which stars Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B and was released theatrically this weekend, in second place, and Kristen Stewart's Seberg in third.

And the most popular actors in Toronto, based on Twitter mentions over the last 11 days, put Knives Out star Chris Evans in first place, followed by The Friend star Dakota Johnson in second and Robert Pattinson, co-star of The Lighthouse, in third.

The Toronto Film Festival wrapped Sunday with Taika Waititi's anti-hate dramedy Jojo Rabbit earning the top audience award.