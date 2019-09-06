Toronto: Kino Lorber Picks Up 'Martin Eden' Drama for North America

Pietro Marcello's film adaptation of a Jack London novel set in 20th-century Naples will receive a theatrical release in early 2020.

Kino Lorber has picked up the North American rights to Martin Eden, Italian director Pietro Marcello's period drama based on Jack London's 1909 novel and set in 20th-century Naples.

Martin Eden bowed in competition in Venice and the North American distribution deal comes before screening in Toronto on Sept. 11 and play at the New York Film Festival. Marcello's film stars Luca Marinelli, Jessica Cressy, Denise Sardisco and Vincenzo Nemolato.

"At Kino Lorber, this is the kind of film that we aspire to deliver to our North American audiences - not just a sprawling, era-spanning beauty of a film, but truly charismatic cinema with Luca Marinelli as Martin Eden bursting the bounds of every frame," Kino Lorber president Richard Lorber said in a statement.

The acquisition deal for Martin Eden was negotiated by Kino Lorber senior vp Wendy Lidell and Match Factory’s head of sales Thania Dimitrikopoulou.