Toronto: KKR-Backed Group Takes 'Hustlers' for Germany, Austria

The Jennifer Lopez-starrer is the third big buy for the new group, which recently acquired Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' and Roland Emmerich's upcoming 'Moonfall.'

The still-unnamed German media group set up by private equity powerhouse KKR has landed arguably the biggest title for the Toronto International Film Festival, picking up Hustlers for Germany and Austria.

The stripper crime caper starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu drew rave reviews following its Toronto premiere and followed up with a homerun at the domestic box office, opening to knockout $33.2 million in its first weekend. Lopez's starring role is already drawing award buzz.

Hustlers is the third big title for the German group, headed by industry veteran Fred Kogel. The company, formed by the merger of KKR-acquired indie distributors Universum and Tele-Munchen Group, along with production companies Wiedemann & Berg Film and i&u TV, picked up Rian Johnson's star-studded murder mystery Knives Out shortly before its Toronto festival premiere. In Cannes, the company signed one of the biggest international deals of the market, picking up Roland Emmerich's upcoming sci-fi epic Moonfall for the German-speaking market.

Hustlers will be the first big title out of the gate, however, with a December 5 release planned for Germany. The German bow for Knives Out is set for January, 2020. Moonfall is still in development.

Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl and Cardi B. co-star in Hustlers, which Lorene Scafaria adapted from Jessica Pressler's New York Magazine article about a group of strippers who turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. STXfilms is handling Hustlers domestic release as well as world sales on the title.

