Toronto: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan to Star in 'Military Wives' From 'Full Monty' Director

Peter Cattaneo will direct the film, based on a hit BBC documentary series and being produced by 42.

Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour, The English Patient) and BAFTA winner Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) have been cast in Military Wives, the latest project from Oscar-nominated The Full Monty director Peter Cattaneo.

Produced by London and L.A.-based banner 42, the film is based on the award-winning BBC documentary series The Choir: Military Wives — made by Twenty Twenty, part of Warner Bros. TV Productions U.K. — and will tell the story of a group of misfit women who form a choir on a military base.

London-based sales outfit Embankment Films arranged financing and will be introducing the project to buyers in Toronto, while CAA co-represents U.S. rights. Ingenious Media has fully financed the film, which has already been acquired by Lionsgate for the U.K.

"I am really excited to be joining this project, and working with the extraordinary talents that are Sharon Horgan and Peter Cattaneo," said Scott Thomas. "This is the kind of film I love to do; it will make people laugh, and make people cry, touching on the subject of families who are often forgotten."

Added Horgan: "I tried to talk them out of giving me this part because I can’t really sing. But they just said, 'Pierce Brosnan,' and so here I am. I love Peter and I’m a huge, long-term fan of Kristin's. I can’t wait to start working with them and telling this story."

Cattaneo said he "couldn't think of a more compelling double act" than Scott Thomas and Horgan.

"It’s exciting to bring life on a contemporary British military base onscreen through this story of ordinary women in unbelievably testing circumstances, finding courage in the cathartic power of singing together."

Rosanne Flynn and BAFTA nominee Rachel Tunnard (Adult Life Skills) wrote the screenplay for Military Wives, with 42’s Ben Pugh and Rory Aitken (In Darkness, Jerusalem, Sand Castle) producing with Tempo Productions’ Piers Tempest (Driven, The Wife, Normal People).