Toronto: Maggie Q Boards Actioner 'Long Gone Heroes' (Exclusive)

The actress joins Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce in the film directed by Santiago Manes Moreno.

Nikita star Maggie Q has signed on to join Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce in the action film Long Gone Heroes.

Directed by Santiago Manes Moreno, the movie centers on Gunner (Pearce), a former elite soldier-turned-mercenary who is haunted by the murder of two civilians during a mission in Burma. His life is turned upside down when he is hired to return to the war-ravaged country to track down the daughter of a crooked politician and face an old nemesis.

Arclight Films (Hotel Mumbai) is handling international rights in Toronto. Long Gone Heroes is produced by Moreno and Erik Bernard alongside Ines Mongil-Echandi and Noli Mollakuqe. MEP Capital provided financing for the film. Jay Fragus and Courtney LeMarco will executive produce with Mike Donovan and Ryan Charles Griffin. Production is scheduled to begin in Puerto Rico in mid-October.

Maggie Q played Tori Wu in the Divergent trilogy and starred in Mission: Impossible III and Live Free or Die Hard. She’s repped by ICM, manager Hilary Shor and Untitled Entertainment.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 8 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.