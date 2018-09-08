Toronto: Neil Jordan's Psychological Thriller 'Greta' Nabbed by Focus for $4 Million

The film, which stars Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz, centers on a young woman who befriends a lonely widow until things then take a sinister turn.

Neil Jordan's psychological thriller Greta has landed a North American rights deal with Focus Features. A source pegged the deal at about $4 million. Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz star in the film about a young woman (Moretz) who befriends a lonely widow (Huppert). Things then take an obsessive and sinister turn.

Jordan (The Crying Game) also wrote the screenplay with Ray Wright. The film, which marks Jordan's first since the vampire film Byzantium, which starred Saoirse Ronan and made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2012.

Focus already had acquired U.K. rights to the film before the festival. Along with North American rights, Focus also picked up Australia and New Zealand and China.

Lawrence Bender, James Flynn, Sidney Kimmel and John Penotti produced Greta.

The film made its debut at TIFF on Thursday and drew immediate interest from prestige distributors.

CAA and Endeavor Content negotiated the deal, while Sierra/Affinity is handling international territories.