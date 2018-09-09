Toronto: Neon Closing in on Deal for 'Wild Rose' (Exclusive)

The film made its world premiere on Saturday night at a packed Ryerson Theatre, in which buyers spanning from the major studios to the small indies were there to check out the feel-good film.

After an intense bidding war, Neon is closing in on a deal to acquire domestic rights to Tom Harper's music-themed comedic drama Wild Rose.

Relative newcomer Jessie Buckley stars in the film about a would-be country singer who dreams of leaving her dreary, workaday Glasgow life for the bright lights of Nashville.

Wild Rose made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night at a packed Ryerson Theatre, in which buyers spanning from major studios to small indies were there to check out the feel-good film.

Sophie Okonedo and Julie Walters co-star in the film that features plenty of singing from Buckley. In fact, as soon as the pic wrapped, Buckley headed over to Aurora House, where she played for a room full of industry people.

Harper, a rising star on the directing front, is currently helming the Felicity Jones-Eddie Redmayne starrer The Aeronauts for Amazon. His previous credits include the miniseries War & Peace.

Faye Ward, who also saw her film Stan & Ollie sell to Sony Pictures Classics earlier in the week, produced Wild Rose.

CAA and UTA are negotiating the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Sierra/Affinity is handling international territories at TIFF.