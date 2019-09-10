Toronto: Netflix Nabs Dystopian Thriller 'The Platform'

The streaming giant will release the the Spanish-language sci-fi thriller in all territories outside select Asian markets.

Netflix has acquired world rights, except for select Asian territories, to Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's Spanish-language sci-fi thriller The Platform (El Hoyo), which had a world premiere in the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by Gaztelu-Irrutia from a screenplay by David Desola and Pedro Rivero, the drama stars Ivan Massague, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, Emilio Buale and Alexandra Masangkay. The thriller portrays a citizen of a not-too-distant dystopia who voluntarily incarcerates himself with the promise of increased social mobility upon release, but becomes so radicalized by his captivity that he will risk everything to ride a devilish dumbwaiter on a one-way ticket to protect a panna cotta.

"We are extremely happy that this deal with Netflix, thanks to the collaboration of CAA and XYZ, will make the film get the attention it deserves,” Latido Films said Tuesday in a statement.

The Platform was produced by Carlos Juárez and co-producers David Matamoros and M. Angeles Hernandez, in association with Basque Films, Mr. Miyagi Films and Plataforma la Película AIE.

Raquel Perea and Carlos Juárez wefre executive producers. The deal was brokered by Latido Films, Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films, and CAA Media Finance of behalf of the filmmakers.

Latido Films is handling international rights. Gaztelu-Irrutia is repped by CAA and XYZ.