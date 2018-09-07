Toronto: Netflix Nabs Worldwide Rights to Nigerian Drama 'Lionheart'

The directorial debut of Genevieve Nnaji is debuting at TIFF on Saturday.

Netflix has acquired its first movie from Nigeria.

The streaming giant on Friday said it has picked up the world rights to Lionheart, the directorial debut of Genevieve Nnaji set to have a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

The film, which stars Nnaji, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie and Onyeka Onwenu, features a young woman having to prove her worth as she steps up to the challenge of running a company when her father is forced to take a step back due to health issues.

Lionheart, which has its first screening in Toronto on Saturday, is based on a screenplay by Chinny Onwugbenu, Nnaji, Ishaya Bako, Emil Garuba and C.J. Obasi.

The film from T.E.N. - the Entertainment Network was sold by MPM Premium to Netflix.