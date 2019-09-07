Toronto: Netflix's Vancouver Production Hub Unveils Massive Expansion

Martini Film Studios has hosted shoots for the streaming giant's 'Another Life' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.'

Netflix's Vancouver production hub, Martini Film Studios, on Saturday announced a massive expansion during the Toronto Film Festival.

The suburban Vancouver studio, which opened two years ago with Netflix as an exclusive anchor tenant, will add a 600,000-square-foot facility to include 300,000 square feet of new soundstages and 300,000 square feet of production support space for wardrobe, workshops and offices.

The expansion will see Martini Film Studios grow its footprint from 250,000 to 850,000 square feet, with at least 450,000 devoted solely to soundstages. "We are fortunate to have partnered with them [Netflix]," studio CEO Gemma Martini told THR.

Netflix this year launched a separate global production hub in Toronto, taking long-term leases on eight soundstages at separate studios to help produce its growing film and TV slate while tapping local incentives.

The Martini Film Studios complex has hosted shoots for Warner Bros./Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, TBS’ Snowpiercer and Netflix’s Another Life. The new studio facilities will be built in a business park in Langley, about 40 minutes from downtown Vancouver.

There's no details on when the studio expansion will start construction. Vancouver, like Toronto and other major production hubs for Hollywood, has faced a shortage of purpose-built studio space, leading to the construction of new facilities and the major studios and streaming giants taking long-term leases on existing soundstages.