Toronto: Nicolas Cage Tells Spotlight Initiative Awards Art is "Healthiest Medicine"

'The Color of Space' star, Keke Palmer and Chloe Bennet were honored at the Creative Coalition gala at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday night.

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage on Saturday night told the Creative Coalition's Spotlight Initiative Awards dinner that art has a healing power.

"Art has always been something like a medicine to me. The healthiest medicine — a medicine that takes the lead of pain and transmutes it into the gold of creative expression," the actor said as he was honored for his philanthropy during the Toronto Film Festival.

The gala took place before the world premiere of Cage's Color Out of Space, the Lovecraftian horror flick helmed by Richard Stanley and acquired by RLJE Films heading into the festival.

Cage during his acceptance speech also discussed funding cuts in art education. "When you think about a world that doesn't have art in our curriculum, in our schools, you can see how we really are in need of that medicine," he added.

Abominable star Chloe Bennet, Hustlers co-star Keke Palmer and Castle in the Ground director Joey Klein and cast members Imogen Poots and Alex Wolff were also feted at the fundraiser. Palmer recalled growing up in a family that encouraged her to watch movies and explore culture in small-town Illinois.

"Art is what allows us to breathe. We create the colors of life. Creativity. Vision. That is what makes my life," she told the gathering for Creative Coalition, founded in 1989 by producer Ron Silver to promote free speech and federal funding for the arts and art education.

Castle in the Ground's Wolff told the gala audience Nicolas Cage was the reason he took up acting, and that he learned about addiction -- the subject of his latest movie -- by watching Leaving Las Vegas. "Entertainment can shine the light on ordinary lives and make them seem sort of outrageous," added his co-star Poots.

Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk hosted the Spotlight Initiative Gala awards dinner. Joining her were presenters that included Abominable director Jill Culton, Breaking Bad's Dean Norris and Star Trek: Discovery actor Wilson Cruz.

The Toronto Film Festival continues through Sept. 15.