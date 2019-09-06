Nicolas Cage's 'Color Out of Space' Acquired by RLJE Films

The Toronto deal for the film, which is scheduled to screen on Sept. 7 at Ryerson Theater, was pegged as low-to mid-seven figures.

RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to the Nicolas Cage horror/sci-fi film Color Out of Space ahead of its world premiere in the Midnight Madness section at this year’s Toronto Film Festival. The deal was pegged as low- to mid-seven figures.

Directed by TIFF Midnight Madness alum Richard Stanley (Hardware, Dust Devil), Color Out of Space also stars Joely Richardson (The Rook, Nip/Tuck). Madeleine Arthur (Snowpiercer), Brendan Meyer (The OA), Julian Hilliard (The Haunting of Hill House), Elliot Knight (How to Get Away With Murder), Q'orianka Kilcher (The New World) and Tommy Chong (Cheech & Chong) round out the cast. Stanley co-wrote the screenplay with Scarlett Amaris (The Theatre Bizarre).

The film is scheduled to screen on Sept. 7 at Ryerson Theater.

"Nicolas Cage unleashes another memorable performance -- an incredible follow-up off the heels of Mandy," said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films.

Based on the short story by H.P. Lovecraft, the film kicks off after a meteorite lands in the front yard of the farmstead of Nathan Gardner (Cage). His family then find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.

Color Out of Space was financed by Ace Pictures and produced by SpectreVision. Producers include Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, Elijah Wood and Josh C. Waller. Johnny Chang, Peter Wong, Timur Bekbosunov, Emma Lee, Stacy Jorgensen, Elisa Lleras and Michael M. McGuire exec produced. XYZ Films is handling international sales on the film.

The deal was negotiated by Mark Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films. Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films repped the filmmakers.

