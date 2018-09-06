Toronto: 'Outlaw King' Producer Lauds Netflix as Festival Opens

David Mackenzie and his cast, led by Chris Pine, greeted fans on the glitzy red carpet before heading into the Princess of Wales Theatre.

The Toronto Film Festival kicked off Thursday night with Netflix's Outlaw King, the Chris Pine-starring Robert the Bruce epic.

Gillian Barrie, who produced the Scotland-shot period epic, lauded the U.S. streamer on a glitzy opening night for nabbing the movie for its worldwide subscribers. "Thank you to Netflix, who have supported us and been wonderful partners," Barrie told the Princess of Wales Theatre audience before bringing on stage her director and cast.

The world premiere for Outlaw King marked the first time a major film festival has ever opened with a movie not slated for a major theatrical release. Mackenzie, when he arrived on stage, paid tribute to his cast for braving the Scottish weather, which entailed constant rain and stormy seas, to bring Outlaw King to life on the screen, and to Toronto's 43rd edition.

"We wanted to make the recreation of that world as authentic as possible," the director said. That meant his cast wearing heavy chainmail armor and often riding horses into battle. "I thank them for the suffering that went into their performances," Mackenzie said.

Toronto disregarded the controversy in Cannes that saw the French festival refuse to show Netflix movies in competition that will not have a local theatrical release, as the streaming service received gala treatment Thursday night at the Princess of Wales Theatre, and the Roy Thomson Hall for a second screening.

Toronto's opening night was also marked by a protest in front of Bell Lightbox on King Street by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, who turned out to protest Canada Goose as a sponsor of the film festival.

"For us, that they are affiliated to the Toronto festival is enough," Ashley Byrne, associate director of PETA, told THR. PETA protesters called attention to the Canadian fashion label allowing the trapping of coyotes to give Canada Goose jackets a fur-trimmed hood.

"We hope this protest makes other festivals think twice about accepting Canada Goose as a sponsor," she added.

TIFF is set to close Sept. 16 with a first look at Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, the Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern-starrer from director Justin Kelly.