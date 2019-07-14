Toronto Police Respond to Reports of Gunshots at Sandz Caribbean Music Festival

While they found evidence of gunfire, there were no injuries as a result, but a man was injured in altercation.

Toronto police on Sunday responded to reports of gunshots at the Sandz Toronto Caribbean Music Festival.

The Toronto edition of Sandz, which bills itself as "the largest Caribbean music festival" with iterations held in various cities around the world, took place from 2-8 p.m. ET in the suburb of Etobicoke in the parking lot of the Woodbine Mall, which is located near Pearson Airport.

Around 7:20 p.m. ET, Toronto police tweeted that festivalgoers reported "multiple sounds of gunshots" at the festival.

Amid their investigation, they sent another tweet a half-hour later nothing that while they had found evidence of gunfire, there were no reports of any injuries from a gunshot. However, a man was injured in an altercation at the festival.

SHOOTING:

Woodbine Shopping Centre

-Man injured in altercation

-Reports of gunfire

-Evidence of gunfire located

-No reports of injury from gunfire

-Officers are investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 14, 2019

The event was originally scheduled to be held in Vaughn, a city just north of Toronto, but the location was changed three days due to what was described by organizers as "a freak accident at the venue which rendered it unusable."

"The original venue was in Vaughn and after searching for a venue with the capacity that can host the event our only choice was woodbine mall in such short notice," they wrote in a Facebook post.

They also encouraged attendees to "drink responsibility and prepare for a high-energy filled day," though official accounts do not list which artists were scheduled to appear during the festival.