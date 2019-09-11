Toronto: Sony Pictures Classics Nabs Art Drama 'Lyrebird'

Director Dan Friedkin's pic has been picked up for North America and other international territories.

Sony Pictures Classics has nabbed director Dan Friedkin's Lyrebird for North America and other international territories, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Sony also took the art world drama, which bowed at the Telluride Film Festival, for Latin American, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East and Asia. FilmNation picked up Lyrebird for the rest of the world.

Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, Vicky Krieps and Roland Moller star in the drama, which reteams Imperative Entertainment and Ridley Scott, the producers of All the Money in the World.

Friedkin makes his directorial debut with the pic, which tells the true story of Dutch folk hero Han Van Meegeren, who swindled millions of dollars from the Nazis by selling them Johannes Vermeer paintings.

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Children of Men, Iron Man) penned the script along with John Orloff (HBO’s Band of Brothers, A Mighty Heart). 30West brokered the deal for Lyrebird.