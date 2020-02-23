'Tosh.0' Guest, Daredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes Dies in Homemade Rocket Crash

Hughes, 64, was launching the rocket, which was to be featured on the upcoming Science Channel series, 'Homemade Astronauts.'

Daredevil and Tosh.0 guest "Mad Mike" Hughes died Saturday during an attempt to launch a homemade rocket in Barstow, California. He was 64.

"Michael 'Mad Mike' Hughes tragically passed away today during an attempt to launch his homemade rocket. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey," the Science Channel said in a statement.

Hughes was launching his homemade rocket, which was to be featured on the upcoming Science Channel series, Homemade Astronauts. Hughes designed, built and rode his own rockets.

Video posted online over the weekend shows the most recent rocket breaking up shortly after liftoff, then plunging back to the ground.

Authorities with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

Hughes, who believed the earth was flat, launched himself a number of times in homemade rockets, hoping to one day reach a distance where he could see for himself, he explained in October 2018 on Comedy Central's Tosh.0. His interview with host Daniel Tosh on YouTube has more than 2.1 million views.

Watch the Tosh segment below.