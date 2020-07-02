Tournament Organizer Evo Places President on Leave Following Misconduct Accusation

A general view of the main stage area during the finals of the Evo championships.

On Thursday morning, a Twitter user and gaming competitor posted "My own story in the FGC [Fighting Game Community]" on social media platform Twitlonger, identifying Evo's Joey Cuellar.

Fighting game tournament organizer Evo revealed Thursday that its co-founder and president, Joey Cuellar, has been placed on leave following an accusation that he acted inappropriately around a young boy in the 1990s and 2000s.

"We are aware of the accusations that have been made against Joey Cuellar," the company wrote in a message posted to Twitter. "The behavior in these accusations runs directly counter to Evo's mission of building a safe, welcoming environment for all of our players and attendees. We take this responsibility seriously. Accordingly Joey has been placed on administrative leave pending a third party investigation."

Twitter user and gaming competitor Mikey, who goes by the handle of @pyronlkari, shared his experience in a lengthy post on Twitlonger — which allows for more than 280 characters — Thursday morning.

Mikey identified Cuellar, whom he met after visiting the Southern Hills Golfland arcade around 1992, by his gaming tag MrWizard. Mikey wrote that MrWizard would "pay people hundreds of tokens to do things like take off their clothes and jump in the water hazard pools for certain amounts of times. 99 percent of the time, it was young boys."

Another accusation concerned MrWizard making a bet about the size of his genitalia. Mikey wrote that he was 17 at the time, and that the incidents involving MrWizard did not "leave any kind of weird trauma or anything," though they did influence him.

"But this is what happened to me nearly 19 years ago," wrote Mikey. "I recognize how stupid I was in the situation for not realizing it, even though I also recognize how it's not my fault for not being able to recognize it."

